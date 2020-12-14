﻿
EU modifies safeguard quota volumes for metallic coated sheets

Monday, 14 December 2020 17:59:01 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

After announcing import steel quota volumes for the UK in late October, the European Commission has announced further modifications for the definitive safeguard measures against steel imports from the UK.

The regulation introduces recalculated tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) that will be in place for the first six months of 2021. More specifically, the distribution of the quotas between sub-categories 4A (metallic coated sheets) and 4B (metallic coated sheets for the automotive industry) was adjusted since "during consultations with third country authorities, an interested party pointed to a clerical error in the calculation." Furthermore, "another interested party identified a specific calculation issue or proposed a slightly different allocation between the two product categories, which better reflects its situation with respect to the volumes concerning its country-specific TRQs, having regard to the counterfactual situation in this case, namely how TRQs would have been allocated had the UK not been part of the customs territory at the time the original safeguard measures were adopted."

Product

Countries

Volumes (As of December 10)

Volumes (As of October 30

4A

Korea

33,348.1

39,510.61

India

47,668.75

47,680.98

UK

31,421.28

31,421.28

Other countries

422,84.90

494,985.15

4B

China

113,954.34

114,029.36

Korea

147,892.93

141,730.73

India

68,061.78

68,049.55

UK

31,421.28

31,421.28

Other countries

95,360.86

22,485.59

 


