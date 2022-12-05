﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU initiates steel safeguard review, may terminate one year earlier

Monday, 05 December 2022 11:27:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated a review of the steel safeguard measure to determine whether it should be terminated one year earlier than its current end date of June 30, 2024.

Following its investigation, the commission will make a proposal by June 30, 2023, at the latest on whether the steel safeguard measure should be terminated. EU member states will then vote on the proposal. 

In June last year, when the safeguard measure was extended, the commission committed to undertaking this review, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The quota volumes were also increased by three percent and a 25 percent tariff duty is being applied on the products if the tariff rate quotas are exceeded.


Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU initiates AD duty probe on bulb flat from Turkey and China

16 Nov | Steel News

EU may initiate AD duty probe on bulb flat from Turkey and China 

03 Nov | Steel News

EU extends AD duties on CRC from China and Russia

31 Oct | Steel News

EU import quotas for certain products already exhausted in first week

07 Oct | Steel News

EU’s definitive AD duties on Russian and Turkish HDG come into force

15 Aug | Steel News

EU to modify safeguard measures to comply with GATT

10 Aug | Steel News

BCG: European importers to face additional costs of €2 billion by 2030 due to carbon tax

09 Aug | Steel News

EU import quota for Turkish rebar exhausted in new quota period

14 Jul | Steel News

EU makes quota adjustments for some countries

27 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER welcomes safeguard measure extension

09 Jun | Steel News