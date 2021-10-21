﻿
English
EU imposes provisional AD duty on certain graphite electrodes from China

Thursday, 21 October 2021 10:29:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has published provisional antidumping duties (AD) on imports of certain graphite electrodes from China.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 24.5 percent for Fangda Group and Nantong Yangzi Carbon, and 17.5 percent for Liaoning Dantan Technology Group.

The investigation was initiated on February 17, 2020, following the complaint by Graphite Cove GmbH, Showa Denko Carbon Holding GmbH and Tokai ErftCarbon GmbH, and covered the period from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.  

The products currently fall under CN codes ex 8545 11 00 and ex 8545 90 90.


