European Council approves extension of duty and quota exemption on steel imports from Ukraine until 2028

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 11:47:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Council has announced that it has decided to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas for iron and steel imports from Ukraine to ease the challenges faced by Ukraine's producers and exporters as a result of the war with Russia. The new regulation which entered into force on June 6 will apply for three years until June 2028.

The exemptions had been in place since June 2022 and expired on June 5, 2025.

According to the statement, the exemptions would be lifted in case imports of those products from Ukraine increase to a level that significantly harms or threatens to harm to the EU industry producing similar or directly competing products.


Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties 

