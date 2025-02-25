 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU expects €28 billion loss in exports due to US steel and aluminum tariffs

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 12:13:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report by Bloomberg, the first round of the US president Donald Trump’s new steel and aluminum tariffs is expected to cost the European Union member states up to €28 billion in lost exports. Maroš Šefčovič, European Trade Commissioner, noted that the current situation is constantly evolving, so the extent of any tariffs could still change.

European market players anticipate that the number of products affected will be four times higher than in 2018, as the list of the products subject to the tariffs also includes derivative steel items.

On February 10, Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from trading partners with duty-free exemptions or tariff-rate quota deals, such as the EU, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In 2024, the EU's steel exports to the US amounted 3.89 million mt, with the value of the exports at $6.99 billion, according to census data from the US Department of Commerce.


Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU may further limit steel imports following US tariff decision

21 Feb | Steel News

Spain unlikely to take serious hit from US steel tariffs

19 Feb | Steel News

European Commission and IndustriAll react to US steel tariffs

12 Feb | Steel News

Federacciai on US tariffs: Italian steel exports to US down sharply since 2018

11 Feb | Steel News

EPPO probes steel import tax fraud by German company

05 Feb | Steel News

EU’s AD duties on stainless HRC from three countries close to expiring

24 Jan | Steel News

EU imposes provisional AD duty on tinplate from China

15 Jan | Steel News

EUROMETAL seeks extension of comment submission deadline for EU’s safeguard review

13 Jan | Steel News

Turkey exhausts some of its EU quotas for Q1

10 Jan | Steel News

EUROFER requests EU steel safeguard measures tightening

10 Jan | Steel News