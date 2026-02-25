 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU delays Industrial Accelerator Act amid divisions over “Made in Europe” rules

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 12:22:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has delayed the presentation of new industrial policy measures under the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) by one week due to internal disagreements over proposed local-content requirements, according to Reuters.

Originally scheduled for February 26, the proposal will now be unveiled on March 4, according to the office of Commission Executive Vice President Stéphane Séjourné. The postponement aims to allow additional negotiations among member states and stakeholders.

Debate centers on “Made in Europe” sourcing rules

The Industrial Accelerator Act is expected to introduce minimum local-content thresholds for industrial components used in publicly-funded projects across strategic sectors including batteries, solar energy, wind power and nuclear technologies.

The initiative forms part of the EU’s broader Clean Industrial Deal, which seeks to strengthen Europe’s industrial base and competitiveness amid intensifying global competition, particularly from the US and China.

Concerns over competitiveness and investment impacts

However, EU member states remain divided on the proposal. Countries such as France strongly support stricter “buy European” rules to shield domestic industries from lower-cost imports produced under less stringent environmental standards. Other countries, including Sweden and the Czech Republic, have warned that mandatory local-content rules could raise procurement costs, deter investment and reduce the EU’s global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders such as automotive manufacturers have called for broader eligibility criteria extending beyond EU and EFTA members to include closely integrated supply-chain partners, notably the United Kingdom and Turkey.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EU’s energy-intensive industries demand affordable electricity

25 Feb | Steel News

Saarstahl renews long-term steel supply agreement with Max Bögl for turbine tower production

24 Feb | Steel News

Germany approves extra €322 million funding for Salzgitter’s Salcos project

24 Feb | Steel News

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces restart of BF No. 2

23 Feb | Steel News

EURANIMI calls for CBAM deadline extension as verification bottlenecks create uncertainties for importers

23 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest Adria project in Piombino cited among Europe’s mega-investments

20 Feb | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices rise amid ArcelorMittal’s hike and higher imports, demand still weak

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

UNESID: Spanish steel output drops slightly in 2025

20 Feb | Steel News

CBAM implementation creates uncertainty for Dutch steel importers

20 Feb | Steel News

Italian scrap market stable overall, higher grades still under upward pressure

20 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials