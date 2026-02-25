EU delays Industrial Accelerator Act amid divisions over “Made in Europe” rules

The European Commission has delayed the presentation of new industrial policy measures under the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) by one week due to internal disagreements over proposed local-content requirements, according to Reuters.

Originally scheduled for February 26, the proposal will now be unveiled on March 4, according to the office of Commission Executive Vice President Stéphane Séjourné. The postponement aims to allow additional negotiations among member states and stakeholders.

Debate centers on “Made in Europe” sourcing rules

The Industrial Accelerator Act is expected to introduce minimum local-content thresholds for industrial components used in publicly-funded projects across strategic sectors including batteries, solar energy, wind power and nuclear technologies.

The initiative forms part of the EU’s broader Clean Industrial Deal, which seeks to strengthen Europe’s industrial base and competitiveness amid intensifying global competition, particularly from the US and China.

Concerns over competitiveness and investment impacts

However, EU member states remain divided on the proposal. Countries such as France strongly support stricter “buy European” rules to shield domestic industries from lower-cost imports produced under less stringent environmental standards. Other countries, including Sweden and the Czech Republic, have warned that mandatory local-content rules could raise procurement costs, deter investment and reduce the EU’s global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders such as automotive manufacturers have called for broader eligibility criteria extending beyond EU and EFTA members to include closely integrated supply-chain partners, notably the United Kingdom and Turkey.