EU awards €2.9 billion to 61 net-zero technology projects under Innovation Fund

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 17:10:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced the allocation of €2.9 billion to 61 innovative net-zero technology projects under the EU’s Innovation Fund.

The grants follow the first call for net-zero technologies (IF24 Call) launched in December 2024, aimed at strengthening Europe’s technological leadership and accelerating the deployment of decarbonisation solutions across industry. The IF24 Call attracted 359 applications requesting a combined €21.7 billion.

Innovation Fund: €40 billion backbone of EU ETS-financed transition

Funded through revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), the Innovation Fund supports large-scale investments in low-carbon and net-zero technologies that contribute to the EU’s 2050 climate-neutrality goal.

The 61 selected projects cover 19 industrial sectors across 18 EU countries, focusing on decarbonisation in energy-intensive industries, renewable energy and storage, net-zero mobility and buildings, cleantech manufacturing, and industrial carbon management. Collectively, they are expected to avoid 221 million mt of carbon equivalent emissions during their first decade of operation, comparable to the annual emissions of 9.9 million cars.

Project developers will now begin the grant-agreement preparation phase with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) to finalize budgets, timelines and deliverables. Final contracts are expected in the first half of 2026.


Tags: European Union Investments Decarbonization 

