EU amends AD on tinplate from China

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has amended the definitive antidumping duty orders on imports of flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel plated or coated with tin from China imposed on May 27, 2025.

The commission noted that the definitive antidumping duties are now at 13.1 percent for Baosteel Group, 46.7 percent for Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., 24.5 percent for Jiangsu Youfu Sheet Technology Co., Ltd., Hesteel Group Hengshui Strip Processing Co., Ltd., Handan Steel Group Hengshui Cold Rolling Steel Co., Ltd., Handan Jintai Packing Material Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Suxun New Material Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Comat Metal Products Co., Ltd., GDH Zhongyue Tinplate Industrial Co., Ltd. and GDH Zhongyue Tinplate Industry Co., Ltd., and 62.3 percent for other Chinese companies.

Initially, the duties were determined at 46.8 percent for Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., 24.6 percent for Jiangsu Youfu Sheet Technology Co., Ltd., Hesteel Group Hengshui Strip Processing Co., Ltd., Handan Steel Group Hengshui Cold Rolling Steel Co., Ltd., Handan Jintai Packing Material Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Suxun New Material Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Comat Metal Products Co., Ltd., GDH Zhongyue Tinplate Industrial Co., Ltd. and GDH Zhongyue Tinplate Industry Co., Ltd.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210701015, 7210708020, 7210708092, 7210908020, 7212402010, 7212408012, 7212408030, 7212408080, and 7212408085.