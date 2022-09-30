﻿
Energy-intensive industries in EU call again on EC for disconnection of electricity prices from natural gas prices

Friday, 30 September 2022 13:49:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has released a joint statement by the energy-intensive industries in the EU ahead of the Extraordinary Energy Council meeting scheduled today, September 30.

According to the letter, the energy-intensive industries welcome the efforts undertaken by the EU member states to solve the energy crisis in the EU. Nevertheless, ahead of today’s Extraordinary Energy Council, the industries underlined the need for more immediate and efficient measures to be put in place, as the crisis is worsening day by day in the energy-intensive industries.

“With the current gas price reaching about €200/MWh, the situation remains unbearable for the energy-intensive producers. The impact of the volatility and extremely high levels of gas and electricity prices cannot be sustained. The consequences are already felt among the industry, with shutdowns of plants and reduction of production in many sectors with the consequence of job losses. The competitiveness of the European companies is threatened,” the letter said.

The energy-intensive industries have thus reiterated their call on European leaders to urgently introduce EU-wide measures aimed at addressing the impact of natural gas prices on industrial competitiveness and measures designed to disconnect electricity prices from natural gas prices. 

Moreover, the letter stated that the temporary crisis framework needs to be prolonged and reviewed to be adapted to the current circumstances. It must be more flexible and allow for the rapid approval of state aid, the letter said.


