﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER: Putting EU scrap supply at risk undermines decarbonization efforts

Thursday, 14 December 2023 11:57:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

With scrap not being retained in the final text of the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act and with scrap-specific measures not included either in the Waste Shipment Regulation, the European Steel Association (EUROFER) has stated that the exclusion of scrap from the Critical Raw Materials Act and from specific provisions in the recently agreed Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR) risks jeopardizing sufficient supply and quality of scrap in the EU, which is essential for the decarbonization of the regional steel industry. This will further challenge the decarbonization efforts of the European steel industry and the EU, EUROFER stated.

The association said that scrap should be recognized as a strategic raw material and be included in all relevant legislation to ensure green steel and resilient cleantech value chains made in Europe. 

Meanwhile, there have been some positive developments, such as potential increases in collection, sorting, and recycling of waste, and possible incentives for recycling, EUROFER remarked. 

“If we want to ensure resilient cleantech value chains made in Europe, it is imperative to acknowledge the crucial role of ferrous scrap among strategic raw materials and in all relevant EU legislation,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat European Union Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized P&S scrap prices in Los Angeles

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 50, 2023

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico imported $117 million of metal scrap in October

13 Dec | Steel News

New York dock delivered prices for P&S scrap

13 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

HMS I/II 80:20 dock delivered scrap prices in New York

13 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Uptrend of scrap offer prices to Pakistan gains momentum

13 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India seek higher levels, buyers stay away

13 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local scrap prices in China rise slightly, import offers too high for buyers

13 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Assofermet: Italian scrap market marked by unexpected rises in November

13 Dec | Steel News