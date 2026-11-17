In recent days, high energy costs have become an increasingly central issue for the steel industry in Italy, as well as in other European countries. Several associations in Italy, Spain and Germany have raised the alarm with their respective governments over the high cost of electricity, which is weighing heavily on steel production and, paradoxically, penalizing companies that have invested in the sector's decarbonization by basing their production on electric arc furnaces.

This year's energy crisis, triggered by tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz, brings to mind another recent energy crisis, the one experienced in 2022.

At that time too, when energy costs soared, Italian mills faced exceptionally high bills. However, the economic cycle of the previous years had left them with a greater capacity to absorb the shock. By contrast, mills today not only are contending with high energy costs, but also with a crisis that has arrived after several years of sluggish market conditions that have eroded resources and margins, limited government support and brought about a, de facto, paradoxical cost disadvantage for companies supporting decarbonization, which now means the entire Italian steel industry.

2022 energy crisis: Stronger financial reserves helped mills absorb rising costs

In 2022, the market experienced a sudden shock triggered by the post-pandemic recovery and exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reduced gas supplies and Europe's rush to secure energy resources. Italy's PUN electricity price averaged €543/MWh in August 2022, while its annual average reached approximately €304/MWh. Gas prices at the PSV reached a monthly average of around €230/MWh during the summer and still stood at €91.20/MWh in November. At the time, however, many companies could rely on reserves accumulated during the preceding years. As market participants recall, following a positive 2018, a fairly good 2019 and a favorable 2021, even the difficult year of 2020 saw a recovery in its second half. When steel and raw material prices rose sharply, companies were therefore able to benefit from the positive momentum of the preceding years.

2026 crisis hits steelmakers after years of weak market conditions

In 2026, by contrast, mills are facing a new surge after three years lacking a solid recovery. 2023 and 2024 were weak and, although 2025 showed some improvement, the market did not return to its previous strong conditions. 2026 has also been unusual. Support from CBAM and the safeguard quota mechanisms has benefited steel producers, but the rest of the market has continued to show weak conditions.

Public support measures also highlight a difference between the two periods. In 2022, energy-intensive companies benefited from progressively higher tax credits, as well as temporary reductions in charges. In 2026, the recently-approved Energy Bill Decree provides measures concerning gas, electricity market mechanisms and long-term renewable energy contracts. However, as Giuseppe Pasini, president of Feralpi Group, stated in a recent interview, it does not provide enough support in relation to the electricity consumed by mills. According to Pasini, instruments such as the Energy Release and the Interconnector remain more significant, and he added that he hopes that the government will maintain its current commitments regarding these measures.

Energy prices remain below 2022 peaks but rise sharply in recent months

Energy prices help explain why concerns have resurfaced. The PUN averaged approximately €154/MWh between January and October 2026, well below the 2022 annual average of around €304/MWh. In recent months, however, the trend has reversed: October closed at €230.8/MWh, while the week of November 2-8 recorded an average of €271.46/MWh. On November 9, the price reached €313.51/MWh. Gas prices, with the PSV standing at €64.15/MWh in August, have also remained far below the peaks recorded in 2022. However, the cost borne by large consumers in Italy continues to stand out. For consumers in the 70-150 GWh annual consumption band, Eurostat reported a price of approximately €149/MWh in Italy in the first half of the year, compared to €138/MWh in Germany, €92/MWh in Spain and €79/MWh in France.

High energy costs force Italian steelmakers to halt production

Electric steelmakers are particularly exposed in this scenario, prompting Federacciai - the Italian federation of steel producers - to issue an appeal to trade unions and institutions. Following this warning, AFV Beltrame announced production stoppages for the remaining weeks of November and for December, explaining that its continuous-cycle operations do not allow production to be suspended for just a few hours during the most expensive periods of the day, as other producers are able to do.

In a press statement, Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, vice president of AFV Beltrame Group, called for structural measures, arguing that price uncertainty is undermining production planning and deliveries. "We are asking the government to introduce timely structural measures for energy-intensive companies. The industry needs an energy policy that supports companies. The current risk is not only a reduction in production, but the gradual loss of industrial capacity in Italy," she stated. Federacciai president Antonio Gozzi described plants that have already been halted or are about to halt production, while Italian economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti acknowledged that competing on international markets becomes difficult at these price levels. In a statement to SteelOrbis, Roberto de Miranda, CEO of Ori Martin, also highlighted another issue compounding high energy costs, namely, competition from Chinese products. "Such high energy prices are pricing us out of the market and, in particular, are encouraging imports of Chinese products that compete with our customers. We therefore are facing two problems today. The first is high energy costs in Europe, particularly in Italy, where, as everyone knows, electricity prices are significantly higher than the European average. The second is the import of low-priced and dumped Chinese products, which is putting our supply chains under severe pressure," he stated.

Assofermet, the association representing Italian companies active in the trading, distribution and processing of steel, has also joined the steel companies' appeals. In a press release issued on November 16, the association expressed the concerns of operators across the metal recovery and recycling supply chain. "The current crisis caused by high energy costs is not isolated or limited to steel production, but is affecting the entire Italian steel supply chain and the manufacturing industry as a whole," the statement reads.

Weaker demand and limited financial resources make the current crisis harder to manage

The 2022 crisis therefore affected companies that had reserves and a market which, despite the disruption, allowed them to recover part of their costs through very high sales prices. The current crisis, by contrast, is affecting companies emerging from a period of weakness and significant change, while weak demand and low-priced imports are limiting their ability to pass higher costs on to rebar, wire rod and other steel product prices. The key issue to monitor in the coming months will be whether the increase in energy prices proves temporary or develops into a structural cost gap, precisely at a time when many companies have less room to absorb it.