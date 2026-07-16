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EMR resumes Camden shredder operations after judge overrules city council

Thursday, 16 July 2026 09:48:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

European Metal Recycling (EMR) has resumed operations at its scrap metal shredder in Camden, New Jersey, after a New Jersey Superior Court judge lifted the temporary suspension of the facility's license, according to media reports. The company said its phased restart began on Monday, July 13, and that the site is expected to be fully operational by Friday, July 17.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, EMR paused shredder operations following a two-alarm fire at the facility on May 29, after which the city suspended the company's license.

The restart followed two conflicting decisions in the same week. On Tuesday, July 7, Camden City Council unanimously voted against a settlement with EMR that would have allowed the company to resume operations in phases.  Several council members said the proposed safety measures were not enough to restore their confidence in the company.  "They have to do better. And they have the means," Arthur Barclay, city council vice president, said. 

The following day, a Superior Court judge ruled that the city had not followed state and municipal rules in blocking the restart and lifted the suspension, and also ordered EMR to comply with a set of safety criteria before resuming operations.

The facility is now operating under a new framework EMR calls FireSMART, which stands for Source, Manage, Assess, Respond and Train. The company says it is designed to reduce lithium-ion battery fire risk and strengthen incident response. Joe Balzano, EMR USA president, said the framework strengthens how the company manages material before it reaches the facility, while it is on site, and if an incident occurs.

The May 29 fire was at least the 12th at EMR's Camden operations in the past five years, according to a document related to the proposed settlement, and residents near the site have voiced frustration over the restart, citing health concerns from repeated smoke events. 

Jeff Nash, Camden County commissioner, said he was not pleased the facility was reopening but was cautiously optimistic about the new system, noting that Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey governor, has signed legislation placing additional regulations on scrap metal facilities.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking 

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