EEC maintains AD on HDG from Ukraine and China

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced the results of its sunset review of the antidumping duties on HDG from Ukraine and China.

The ECC has decided to extend the antidumping duty on the given products from China in question until June 9, 2030. The antidumping duties are in the range of 12.69-17.0 percent (depending on the supplier) for China and at 23.90 percent for Ukraine.

The products currently fall under the codes 7210 49 00 01, 7210 49 00 09, 7210 61 00 00, 7212 30 00 00, 7212 50 61 00 and 7225 92 00 00.