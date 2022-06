Monday, 20 June 2022 11:50:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that its wind turbine builder subsidiary Steelwind Nordenham will supply 64 monopile foundations which are 70 meters long and weigh up to 1,300 mt to Germany-based EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

Production is scheduled to start in August 2023. The high-performance plate that will be used for the monopile foundations has been specially developed for use in the offshore wind sector.