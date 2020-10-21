Dillinger supplies heavy plate to UK-based offshore wind farm

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 18:00:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plate producer Dillinger Hütte has announced that it supplied 99,000 mt of heavy plates to the UK-based Hornsea One offshore wind farm. The plates, which have thicknesses ranging from 30 mm to 90 mm, will be used for the monopole foundation structures of the wind turbines.

Hornsea One is the first wind farm in the world with a capacity of more than one gigawatt. It generates enough wind power annually to supply well over one million homes in the UK with green electricity.

“Steel is indispensable for the sustainable production of renewable energies. It is our aim to produce steel using state-of-the-art and sustainable methods and to contribute in this way to the energy transition,” Tim Hartmann, Dillinger chairman of the board of directors, said.