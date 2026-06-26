Diler Demir Çelik reaches record monthly wire rod output in May

Turkish steel producer Diler Demir Çelik has announced that its wire rod rolling mill achieved its highest-ever monthly production volume in May this year.

Accordingly, the company’s wire rod mill produced 48,000 mt in the given month on a single production line, covering 26 different diameters and 37 different steel grades. Diler Demir Çelik stated that the record reflects its investments in advanced technologies, operational efficiency and strong production infrastructure.

Diler Demir Çelik has an annual crude steel production capacity of 1.5 million mt with its integrated production structure located in Dilovası, İzmit, while the company’s production infrastructure consists of a steelmaking plant, a bar rolling mill, a wire rod rolling mill and auxiliary facilities. The company’s No. 1 rolling mill, with an annual capacity of 1.1 million mt, focuses on rebar production, while its No. 2 wire rod rolling mill, with an annual capacity of 400,000 mt, can produce products in both bar and coil form. Diler Demir Çelik is able to manufacture its products in line with international standards such as TS, DIN, ASTM, BS, AFNOR and JIS, as well as according to customer requirements.