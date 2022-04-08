﻿
English
DEV Mineração resumes sales and shipments of iron ore

Friday, 08 April 2022 19:54:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

DEV Mineração has resumed both the sales and shipments of iron ore stockpiles out of its Santana facility in the state of Amapá, Brazil, Cadence Minerals said this week.

Cadence Minerals owns a 27 percent stake at the Amapá project in Brazil through Pedra Branca Alliance Pte. Ltd. The company said the shipment is the first export of iron ore since it vested its equity investment of 27 percent in the project.

Without disclosing further details, Cadence said it expects shipment will complete “this month.” DEV should continue selling and shipping of 58 percent its iron ore stockpile, Cadence said.

Cadence estimated DEV has 1.2 million mt of iron ore stockpile at its Santana facility.


Tags: iron ore raw mat Brazil South America mining 

