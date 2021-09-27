﻿
Demonstrators end blockade at Brazilian iron ore company

Monday, 27 September 2021 21:30:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian demonstrators in the city of Licinio de Almeida, in the state of Bahia, have ended a blockade at Bamin Mineração, a Brazilian-based iron ore producer, which is owned by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).

The blockade prevented trucks from leaving the Bamin facility, preventing iron ore from being transferred to a railway to be exported. The demonstrators claimed the intense traffic of trucks in the area generates too much particles in the air, harming the local communities.

The protestors agreed to end the blockade following a meeting with Bamin, which agreed to use a material to reduce dust in the area.

Bamin owns the Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine in Bahia state. It also owns the Porto Sul project, a port that can export up to 42 million mt of the product, according to company’s information.


