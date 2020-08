Wednesday, 19 August 2020 00:46:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Deacero is reportedly appealing a recent US Department of Commerce (US DOC) decision to impose anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of certain types of wire rod, according to a media report from Bloomberg.

Deacero denied claims that it has not cooperated with the US duty review. The DOC imposed a 40.52 percent dumping margin on wire rod imports coming from Deacero.

The media report did not explain the extent of Deacero’s appeal, nor whether or when the DOC will respond.