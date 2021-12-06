﻿
Danieli to supply new EAF facility to Canada’s Algoma for green transition

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new green steel facility, with Danieli’s Digimelter technology, to Canada-based Algoma Steel for the full transition of the latter from blast furnace to electric arc furnace steel production. The new facility is expected to be put into operation in early 2024.

According to the statement, Danieli’s Digimelter technology is the only technology that allows the direct use of renewable energies for electric steelmaking.

The new green steel facility will have a design capacity of 3.7 million mt of liquid steel, with two electric arc furnaces, leading to a reduction of approximately 70 percent of carbon emissions. The new Digimelter will produce high-quality liquid steel from recycled steel scrap, with the option for the direct addition of a wide range of other iron inputs.


