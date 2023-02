Friday, 24 February 2023 11:53:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply green steel minimill to Bangladesh-based Unitex Steel Mills.

The supply will include auxiliary plants for fumes and water treatment as well as the most advanced electrical and automation systems.

The plant, which will have an annual production capacity of one million mt of long products including quenched rebars, equal angles and channels, is scheduled to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2024.