Danieli to supply EAF meltshop and bloom caster to OMK’s Vyksa works

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:04:39 (GMT+3)
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Met will supply a new electric arc furnace (EAF) meltshop and seven-strand bloom caster to be installed at Russian steelmaker OMK’s Vyksa Steel Works. The plant will produce 1.8 million mt of steel annually, of which 800,000 mt will be cast in blooms for pipes, railroad wheels and springs.

Danieli will supply a 180-ton EAF, two twin-ladle furnaces, one vacuum degasser, a bloom continuous caster, and a fume-treatment plant. A three-tank vacuum degasser will serve two new casters. The 15-meter caster will produce billets and blooms, with diameters from 170 mm to 455 mm.

The DRI plant, supplied by Danieli featuring Energiron DRI technology and a HYTEMP hot charge system, will transfer direct reduced iron to the EAF. 

The plant is planned to start operation in 2023.


