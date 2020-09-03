﻿
English
Danieli to supply DRI plant for OMK’s Vyksa Steel Works

Thursday, 03 September 2020 16:02:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has signed an agreement with Russian steelmaker OMK for a new direct reduction plant to be installed at the latter’s Vyksa Steel Works.

The direct reduction plant will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of top-quality direct reduced iron (DRI). The plant will be the largest single-module direct reduction plant in Russia.

The OMK investment and selected process route, Energiron technology, jointly developed by Danieli and Tenova, will facilitate competitive green steel production by OMK. Energiron DRI plants allow the processing of a wide range of iron-oxide pellet qualities, which results in a strong advantage for the sourcing strategy of the steelmaker. The plants in question reduce carbon emissions by 64 percent, using hydrogen instead of natural gas, compared to a traditional integrated steel mill. Energy savings and performances will also be boosted at the steelmaking plant.

Danieli will provide plant and equipment engineering, equipment manufacturing, supervision for erection and commissioning, and customer training.


