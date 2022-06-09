﻿
Danieli to revamp Aperam’s Steckel mill plant in Brazil

Thursday, 09 June 2022
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will revamp Brazil-based stainless steel producer Aperam South America’s Steckel mill plant at Timoteo in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

The purpose of the revamping is to widen the product portfolio to better meet market demand. The upgraded Steckel mill plant will enable Aperam to produce electrical, carbon, 410T-grade stainless steel, as well as Inconel 625, Duplex 2101 and 2205, and 3xx- and 4xx-series stainless steel, to thicknesses down to 1.8 mm.

The project also will focus on environmental aspects, optimizing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The plant modernization will be completed during the shutdown, which is expected by 2023.


Tags: Stainless Stainless  Brazil South America Steelmaking 

