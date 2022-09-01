﻿
Danieli to modernize Mexica-based Deacero’s Celaya plant

Thursday, 01 September 2022
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will modernize Mexican long steel producer Deacero’s Celaya plant to improve actual production and product quality.

A new electric arc furnace Zerobucket technology, which will be supplied by Danieli, will replace electric arc furnace No. 2, improving the actual performance and minimizing the environmental footprint.

Deacero’s Celaya plant modernization is expected to be completed in 2024.

Danieli Zerobucket electric arc furnaces are the most flexible melting units, allowing a wide range of charge mixes such as hot metal, direct reduced iron, hot briquetted iron and scrap.

Meanwhile, Danieli recently announced that it will supply electric arc furnaces with Zerobucket technology to five Chinese steelmakers, Qiananshi Jiujiang, Hebei Puyang, Tangshan Zhongshou, Changshu Longteng and Zhejiang Yuxin, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


