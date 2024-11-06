Danieli to install ultra-low-emission EAF for China’s Shougang

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply Chinese steel producer Shougang with a new EAF using Danieli’s Zero Bucket technology for producing automotive-exposed grades.

Zero Bucket technology features horizontal preheating and continuous charging with a capacity of 160 mt of tapped steel, minimizing carbon emissions. Being flexible in raw material charging and low in energy consumption, Zero Bucket technology allows high reliability and utilization with less noise and pollutant emissions.

The new EAF will be installed at Qian’an Steel Works in Hebei Province. Construction is expected to start in October 2025 and finish in December 2026.