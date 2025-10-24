China’s Stellar Steel to invest $450 million in new steel plant in Nigeria

Stellar Steel Company Limited, a subsidiary of China’s Galaxy Group and RSIN Group, will establish a $450 million steel manufacturing facility in Ogun State, Nigeria, according to a statement from Governor Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun.

The project underscores growing Chinese investment in Africa’s steel sector, which aims to reduce import dependency and strengthen domestic production capacity.

Construction progress and project timeline

According to You Xiaotan, vice chairman of RSIN Group, site levelling and foundation works have already been completed. The plant is also on track to begin operations by mid-2026.

Once operational, the facility will produce hot rolled coil (HRC) steel, iron steel doors, and gas cylinders. This output will help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported steel products.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that the project reflects Ogun State’s role as Nigeria’s industrial hub, noting that every new investment enhances employment opportunities, productivity, and regional prosperity.