Czech-based Třinecké Železárny supplies steel ropes for submarine applications

The Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that its subsidiary ŽDB Drátovna has completed the delivery of a steel rope order placed by domestic fabrication metal products manufacturer SEA Chomutov.

Accordingly, ŽDB Drátovna supplied 137 mt of heavily-galvanized single-strand steel ropes with diameters of 22.0 mm to 28.6 mm to the company. SEA Chomutov welds the ropes and supplies them as load elements for the production of submarine cables.

ŽDB Drátovna plans to produce 130,000 mt of drawn wires this year. Its exports currently account for 80 percent of its total production, with its main sales destinations being western and central Europe.