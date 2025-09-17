Czech competition authority provisions approval of IROMET SICAV’s acquisition of Liberty Ostrava Assets

The Office for the Protection of Competition in the Czech Republic has issued its provisional approval of IROMET SICAV’s acquisition of selected assets from competitor Liberty Ostrava. The decision, which remains subject to final confirmation, concluded that the merger would not significantly distort competition in the domestic market.

Details of acquisition

Under the agreement, IROMET SICAV will acquire several strategic assets from Liberty Ostrava, including a pipe mill, a flat products rolling mill, a long products rolling mill and a coking plant.

These facilities form part of Liberty Ostrava’s broader portfolio in steel production and downstream processing.

Parties involved

IROMET SICAV is part of a business group headed by PCTT LIMIT s.r.o. The group operates mainly through TENDON Reality s.r.o. and PCTT Reality s.r.o. in the field of real estate, apartments, and commercial rentals. Through VCL Group, AS, and its subsidiaries, the group provides engineering services and supplies for various industrial sectors.

Liberty Ostrava

Liberty Ostrava is a major Czech steel producer, specializing in:

Pig iron and cast iron castings

Profiles, beams, and steel bars

Concrete reinforcement and mining steel products

Hot rolled flat steel products

Rolled wire and seamless small-diameter steel pipes

Steel road barriers and commodity pipes