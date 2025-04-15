Sev.en GI completes acquisition of Celsa Group subsidiaries

The Czech Republic-based investment group Sev.en Global Investments (Sev.en GI) has announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the UK- and Scandinavia-headquartered subsidiaries of Spain-based long steel producer Celsa Group, having reached an agreement with Celsa Group back in November 2024.

Within the scope of the acquisition, Celsa Nordic will be rebranded as 7 Steel Nordic, and Celsa Steel UK will become 7 Steel UK, both of which will be under the roof of 7 Steel. The combined steel production capacity of both mills, which offer several products including bars, sections, mesh, and wires, amounts to 2 million mt per year. They serve different industries such as shipbuilding, railway and wind energy generation.

Meanwhile, 7 Steel Nordic has a smelter and a rolling mill, while 7 Steel UK is the UK’s leading low-carbon construction steel producer and the largest scrap recycler. Its fully integrated operation consists of scrap collection, steel production, four scrap yards and 17 depots.

In addition, Sev.en GI stated that the acquisition will allow it to strengthen its position and to unlock new opportunities, while supporting innovation and the green transition.