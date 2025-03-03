 |  Login 
Czech-based Třinecké Železárny signs PPA agreement for emission-free electricity

Monday, 03 March 2025 16:15:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ČEZ ESCO, a subsidiary of the Czech energy producer ČEZ Group, has announced that it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Czech Republic-based steelmaker Třinecké Železárny for the supply of emission-free electricity in the volume of 4.4 GWh per year. The contract is currently agreed until the end of 2027.

The electricity will be supplied from the Vrskmaň photovoltaic power plant operated by the ČEZ Group. The agreement will enable Třinecké Železárny to keep electricity prices at a stable level in the future.

"Supply of electricity from photovoltaic power plants is part of our activities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990. The greening of steel production means the implementation of several projects and also aims to use green energy in production processes," Roman Heide, CEO of Třinecké železárny, said.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking 

