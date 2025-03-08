CSN fined for refusing to sell Usiminas shares

Brazilian steel producer, CSN, faces a $172 million fine determined by a federal court in Minas Gerais state for maintaining its stake in Usiminas.

In the 2010s, CSN began acquiring shares of Usiminas, now owning 13.6% of its capital. The competition authority, CADE, ordered CSN to reduce its stake to 5%, but no deadline was specified, allowing delays.

A 2024 deadline for the sale was set, but CSN did not comply. Now, CSN must either sell part of its Usiminas shares, pay the fine, or challenge the court's decision.