 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CSN...

CSN fined for refusing to sell Usiminas shares

Saturday, 08 March 2025 19:05:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel producer, CSN, faces a $172 million fine determined by a federal court in Minas Gerais state for maintaining its stake in Usiminas.

In the 2010s, CSN began acquiring shares of Usiminas, now owning 13.6% of its capital. The competition authority, CADE, ordered CSN to reduce its stake to 5%, but no deadline was specified, allowing delays.

A 2024 deadline for the sale was set, but CSN did not comply. Now, CSN must either sell part of its Usiminas shares, pay the fine, or challenge the court's decision.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

Price increases for Brazilian HDG exports

18 Feb | Flats and Slab

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in January

17 Feb | Steel News

CSN buys Brazilian logistics operator

02 Jan | Steel News

CSN is feeding blast furnace with hydrogen in Brazil

28 Dec | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines again

25 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazil’s CSN and Petrobras plan to build hydrogen plant

24 Dec | Steel News

Price remains stable for Brazilian HDG exports

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ternium defeated again in dispute with CSN

05 Dec | Steel News

Reference price increases for Brazilian slabs exports

02 Dec | Flats and Slab

Price stable in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

20 Nov | Flats and Slab