 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CRISIL:...

CRISIL: Net leverage of Indian primary steel mills to hit 5-year high in FY 2024-25

Friday, 29 November 2024 10:31:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The net leverage - ratio of net debt to EBITDA (earnings before, interest, depreciation and amortisation) - of Indian primary steel makers will hit a five-year high of over three times in the fiscal year 2024-25, a CRISIL Ratings report said on Thursday, November 29.

According to CRISIL, the net debt to EBITDA ratio of primary steel companies was rising as debt was expected to increase by over 25 percent on the back of continued capital expenditure even as profitability was impacted by cheaper imports.

However, it said that the moderation in credit metrics will be manageable given that net debt per metric ton is below the pre-pandemic level and the low risk in implementation of capex supporting volume and efficiency gains.

The CRISIL report is based on a study of five primary steel producers - Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Steel Authority of India and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India - accounting for 55 percent of domestic production.

“While net leverage is expected to rise to a 5-year high of three times this fiscal year, interest coverage will fall below four times. Yet, the credit metrics will be manageable and better than pre-pandemic levels because annual volumes have grown by more than 35 percent and net debt per tonne of installed capacity remains 30 percent lower than before the pandemic,” the report said.

Major steel producers have been on an expansion spree. Ongoing capex is expected to boost capacity by 30 million mt by the financial year 2026-27, of which 20 million mt per year capacity is to be added by the end of this fiscal year.

However, the capex risk is low, as it is brownfield in nature, involving lower cost per mt compared with greenfield expansion. Furthermore, about a third of this capex is to increase downstream value-added products and efficiency benefits, which will support realisations and strengthen business profiles, the report said.

While domestic demand is healthy, global steel demand is likely to contract for the third consecutive financial year. This is resulting in rising imports - particularly from China, where demand remains muted - which are pressuring realisations, CRISIL said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India pellet prices continue to inch up, sellers defer sales awaiting further consolidation

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s iron ore production up 4% in April-October FY 2024-25

29 Nov | Steel News

Odisha government approves expansion of Tata Steel’s NINL steel mill

29 Nov | Steel News

SAIL and John Cockerill ink pact to develop steelmaking technologies

29 Nov | Steel News

India’s steel ministry detects imports of steel not conforming to mandatory quality standards

28 Nov | Steel News

Indian billet exporters out of market due to mounting competition, low bids

27 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s JSW Steel Limited and SAIL looking to import coking coal from Mongolia

27 Nov | Steel News

Crisil: Indian long steel producing secondary mills to see 7% rise in revenues in 2024-25

27 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India HRC prices stable but deals still elusive due to tight competition

26 Nov | Flats and Slab

India’s Prakash Industries signs mining lease for coal block to support steel mill

26 Nov | Steel News