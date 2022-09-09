Corinth Pipeworks supplies coated steel pipes to Polish natural gas pipeline for future hydrogen transportation

Friday, 09 September 2022 11:25:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has delivered 80 km of 40” diameter coated steel pipes to the gas transmission operator of Poland’s GAZ-System SA, for use in part of the Gustorzyn-Wronow gas pipeline.

This section of the pipeline will be the first high-pressure, newly-constructed transmission gas pipeline in Poland, also among the first in Europe, which will be certified for future transportation of up to 100 percent hydrogen. This means that the pipes installed for the current natural gas network will also be suitable for transporting hydrogen as the energy transition gathers pace in the years ahead.