﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Controversial iron ore project approved in Brazil

Monday, 02 May 2022 22:17:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian chamber of mining activities (CMI), linked to the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, has approved the iron ore project of Serra do Curral, belonging to Taquaril Mineração (Tamisa), located close to the state capital of Belo Horizonte and destined to produce 31 million mt of iron ore over the course of 13 years.

Due to its sensitive location, next to preservation areas and less than 5 km distant from residential areas of Belo Horizonte, the project, after its approval during the early hours of March 30, is already the object of a cautionary measure proposed by the public attorney of the state of Minas Gerais and by environmental associations and politicians.

In a first stage, the project would require the deforestation of 41 hectares of native vegetation, of which 6 hectares located in a permanent preservation area.


Tags: iron ore raw mat Brazil South America mining 

Similar articles

20 Apr

Vale’s iron ore output falls in Q1, coal output rises
12 Apr

Brazil’s CSN Mineração to benefit from high Fe content iron ore
08 Apr

ArcelorMittal Brazil lacks deadline for decommissioning Itatiaiuçu dam
08 Apr

DEV Mineração resumes sales and shipments of iron ore
07 Apr

Brazilian state attracting new iron ore producers
06 Apr

J&F Mineração to acquire certain Vale assets for $1 billion
05 Apr

Vale selling iron ore and manganese assets
23 Mar

Brazilian prosecutors recommend suspension of public consultations for iron ore project
11 Mar

Vale collecting waste samples to guarantee safety of iron ore dam decommissioning
25 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil plans to expand Andrade’s mine stockpile