Controversial iron ore project approved in Brazil

Monday, 02 May 2022 22:17:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian chamber of mining activities (CMI), linked to the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, has approved the iron ore project of Serra do Curral, belonging to Taquaril Mineração (Tamisa), located close to the state capital of Belo Horizonte and destined to produce 31 million mt of iron ore over the course of 13 years.

Due to its sensitive location, next to preservation areas and less than 5 km distant from residential areas of Belo Horizonte, the project, after its approval during the early hours of March 30, is already the object of a cautionary measure proposed by the public attorney of the state of Minas Gerais and by environmental associations and politicians.

In a first stage, the project would require the deforestation of 41 hectares of native vegetation, of which 6 hectares located in a permanent preservation area.