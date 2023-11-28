Consumption of rolled steel plate in Mexico up 28 percent in September

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 01:30:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of rolled steel plate in Mexico maintains constant growth, increasing in September by 28.5 percent, the ninth consecutive annual increase. Consumption of sheet steel plate also grew 4.8 percent, year-over-year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In September, the consumption of rolled plate exceeded the consumption of 200 metric tons (mt) for the fourth consecutive month. In the ninth month of the year it totaled 212 mt, 28.5 percent more, year-over-year. At least so far this year, the percentage increase in consumption is double digits.

Meanwhile, the consumption of sheet steel plate totaled 109,000 mt, 4.8 percent more, year-over-year. It is the lowest growth rate in the last five months.

Regarding production, rolled steel plate increased 16.0 percent, year-over-year, to 181,000 mt, the ninth consecutive annual increase. Canacero production records do not show data on the sheet steel plate.

In international trade, the import of sheet steel plate increased 10.5 percent, year-over-year, to 63,000 mt. Imports of rolled plates increased 18.2 percent to 39,000 mt. Exports decreased 64.0 percent to 9,000 mt.

In the accumulated nine months, rolled steel plate consumption registered an annual increase of 38.6 percent or 534,000 mt to 1.92 million mt. Meanwhile, the consumption of sheet steel plate increased 48.8 percent to 1.25 million mt.

Coil plate production increased 42.5 percent to 1.67 million mt during the period. There are no records of sheet plate production.

Imports in the first nine months of the year of sheet steel plate increased 111.2 percent to 850,000 mt. In contrast, the import of rolled plates decreased 8.9 percent to 397,000 mt. On the accumulated exports side, rolled plate decreased 33.1 percent to 149,000 mt.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium and Grupo Acerero. Also AHMSA, but it is currently stopped due to insolvency. Data from the Ministry of Economy indicate that ArcelorMittal Mexico has been producing rolled steel plates since last year.