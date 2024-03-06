Consumer confidence in Mexico up 5.5 percent in February

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 21:52:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Mexico increased 5.5 percent, year-over-year, in February, the fourteenth consecutive annual increase, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In February, the CCI was 47.13 points, 0.45 points less than the previous month and 2.48 points more than the same month last year. It is also 1.5 percent below the historical maximum of 47.83 points in February 2019.

Of the top five survey questions, all were positive. The biggest increases were: with an increase of 10.2 percent in the question: currently, compared to last year, how likely is it that a family member will buy home furniture or a television or a washing machine or other household appliances.

An increase of 6.7 percent was obtained in the question: How is your economic situation at the moment? The third largest increase was 6.4 percent in the question: How do you consider the current economic situation of the country, compared to the economic situation of 12 months ago?

The remaining two questions had an annual increase of just under 4.0 percent.