Confidence levels among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs decline in April

According to the latest ICEI index results, the confidence level among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs has decreased from 49.2 points in March to 48.0 points in April. This decline indicates a more pessimistic outlook and remains below the 50.0-point threshold that separates pessimism from optimism.

The April ICEI level is the lowest since July 2020, when it measured 47.6 points during the industry's recovery from the most critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sector association CNI, which publishes the index, reported that the component measuring current conditions fell by 1.3 points to 42.7 points. CNI interprets this decline as an indication that entrepreneurs perceive worsening conditions for both the domestic economy and their industries.

The expectations index also dropped by 1.1 points from March to April, reaching 50.7 points. This suggests that entrepreneurs are now less optimistic about the next six months.

Regarding the Brazilian economy, the current conditions are assessed at 34.8 points, while expectations for the next six months stand at 41.1 points, reflecting extremely pessimistic views historically.

The research was conducted between April 1 and April 7, involving representatives from 1,190 industrial companies.