Columbia initiates AD investigation on welded steel pipe from China

Friday, 28 February 2025 10:47:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On February 20, Colombia's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism (MCIT) announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation on welded steel pipes originating from China at the request of domestic steel company TENARIS TUBOCARIBE LTDA, as China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has noted. The products in question have a nominal diameter ranging from 12.7 mm to 152.4 mm, with a round cross-section, being used for cable protection, made of iron or steel, corresponding to Colombian tariff code of 7306.30.99.00. The announcement was effective from the day following its publication.

The relevant parties should register their responses, submit comments on the case in question, provide supporting materials and complete the questionnaire within 30 working days from the date of publication.


