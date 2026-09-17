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Coal exports from Queensland up 18.4 percent in August 2026 from July

Thursday, 17 September 2026 15:21:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 9.9 percent year on year and were up by 18.4 percent month on month to 18.77 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 6.19 million mt, up 18.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in August the shipments from Hay Point increased by 14.0 percent year on year to 3.74 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.03 million mt, up seven percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 0.8 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 5.8 million mt in August.

In August, supplies from Gladstone to South Korea accounted for 28.5 percent of the total exports, while Japan, India, and China accounted for 24.7 percent, 21.8 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.   

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-August period of the current year amounted to 130.62 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.   

Coal exports from Queensland - August 2026

Tags: Raw Mat Australia Oceania 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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