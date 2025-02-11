Coal exports from Queensland down 20.3 percent in January from December

In January this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased 20.3 percent month on month and were down by 7.4 percent year on year to 14.31 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.44 million mt, up 28.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in January the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 39.3 percent year on year to 2.14 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.83 million mt, up two percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port fell by 13.8 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 4.89 million mt in January.

In January, supplies from Gladstone to South Korea accounted for 29.3 percent of the total exports, while Japan, India and Vietnam accounted for 27.6 percent, 18.8 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.