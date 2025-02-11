 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Coal...

Coal exports from Queensland down 20.3 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 15:14:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased 20.3 percent month on month and were down by 7.4 percent year on year to 14.31 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.44 million mt, up 28.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in January the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 39.3 percent year on year to 2.14 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.83 million mt, up two percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port fell by 13.8 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 4.89 million mt in January.

In January, supplies from Gladstone to South Korea accounted for 29.3 percent of the total exports, while Japan, India and Vietnam accounted for 27.6 percent, 18.8 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.


Tags: Australia Oceania 

Similar articles

Whitehaven Coal reports higher coal sales and production in Q2 FY 2024-25

03 Feb | Steel News

Anglo American completes sale of interest in Jellinbah coal mines

29 Jan | Steel News

IEEFA: Australia’s iron ore and coal markets will change permanently in 2025

28 Jan | Steel News

Fortescue records highest iron ore shipments in its history in H1

24 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price edges up after falling throughout Jan, but CFR China price down further

23 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fenix Resources’ Shine Iron Ore Mine posts first results, output and shipments up sharply

23 Jan | Steel News

Port Hedland resumes operations after cyclone threat

21 Jan | Steel News

POSCO and Port Hedland receive funding from Western Australia govt for HBI plant

17 Jan | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments slip in 2024

16 Jan | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 30.1% in Dec from Nov

16 Jan | Steel News