Western Australia launches green steel procurement drive to boost local manufacturing

The Western Australia government has announced that it has launched a dedicated green steel procurement initiative designed to strengthen domestic manufacturing, accelerate the state’s decarbonisation goals, and establish Western Australia as a leader in low-carbon industrial production.

The government has identified green iron precursors and green steel production as high-value industrial opportunities, with project development underway across Kwinana, the Mid West and the Pilbara.

WA positions green steel as a strategic industrial opportunity

By using government procurement to create early demand, the state aims to stimulate local steel manufacturing capacity, support recycling of decommissioned mining and offshore oil & gas assets, reduce carbon intensity across major infrastructure programs, and build a resilient supply chain for the energy transition.

Green steel will be considered for wide-scale deployment in roads, railways, transmission lines, public buildings and new hospital projects.

New procurement rules prioritize Western Australian low-carbon steel

Under the updated local sourcing approach, the government will enforce measures that give preference to Western Australian-made green steel.

Key policy actions include:

publishing a WA Industry Participation Strategy (WAIPS) Addendum specifically for steel products, which will introduce stronger expectations for local sourcing, recognize the importance of recycled and low-emissions steel, and require value-for-money assessments,

increasing the supply of local steel to public sector projects including the health, transport, and clean energy sectors,

launching an open-market expression of interest for green steel suppliers.

Green steel key to energy transition

Premier Roger Cook said locally manufactured green steel is central to WA’s ambition to become a renewable energy and clean-industry leader. He emphasized that the procurement initiative will expand domestic manufacturing capability and drive job growth across construction and industry.

Energy, Decarbonisation and Manufacturing Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said building a green steel sector will diversify WA’s industrial economy, support major future infrastructure programs, align decarbonization with industrial development, and strengthen supply chains for transportation, energy networks, housing and hospitals.