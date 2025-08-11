Fortescue secures $1.98 billion loan to boost decarbonization and green technology

Australia-based iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced it has achieved a major financial milestone, securing a RMB 14.2 billion ($1.98 billion) five-year syndicated loan. This marks the first time an Australian company has received a yuan-denominated loan from Chinese, Australian, and international lenders.

Strengthening China-Australia financial ties

The syndicated loan underscores Fortescue’s deep-rooted partnerships in China, its largest iron ore customer. The company earns substantial RMB revenues through iron ore exports to China.

The funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes and, critically, to support Fortescue’s decarbonization strategy, which involves collaboration with Chinese suppliers and technology leaders in green energy innovation.

Driving the global green industrial revolution

Fortescue emphasized that this landmark transaction will open the door to new business and technological opportunities. Both China and Fortescue have committed to jointly advancing green technology solutions aimed at leading the global green industrial revolution.