 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.8% in mid-February, stocks also up

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 09:54:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-February (February 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.151 million mt, up 0.8 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.    

In early February, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.133 million mt, up 1.1 percent compared to late January (January 21-31) this year.     

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of February 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.73 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent compared to February 10. 


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Turkey longs prices stable, international buyers on standby

26 Feb | Longs and Billet

Uptrend in local Indian rebar market gains traction across regions

26 Feb | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia's Hadeed cuts domestic rebar prices for March production

26 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its rebar price

26 Feb | Longs and Billet

Anyang Iron and Steel plans major asset reorganization

26 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.1% in mid-February

26 Feb | Steel News

Changshu Longteng New Energy Equipment Technology carries out hot test of 3,800 mm medium steel plate production line

25 Feb | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.1% in mid-February

25 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually, but futures open negatively today

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local longs prices stable for late February

24 Feb | Longs and Billet