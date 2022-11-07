CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.73 percent in late Oct

Monday, 07 November 2022 10:56:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late October (October 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0291 million mt, down 1.73 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20) this year.

In mid-October this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.0649 million mt, down 2.03 percent compared to early October (October 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market declined in the given period. As of October 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.4734 million mt, decreasing by 7.03 percent compared to October 20.