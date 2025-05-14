CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 0.2% in early May, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early May (May 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.205 million mt, up 0.2 percent compared to late April (April 21-30) this year.

In late April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.202 million mt, down 1.2 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of May 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.06 million mt, increasing by 5.0 percent compared to April 30.