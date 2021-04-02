﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA members’ gross profits up 160.36 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 02 April 2021 14:31:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period of the current year, Chinese steelmakers which are members of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) posted an aggregate gross profit of RMB 39.702 billion ($6.1 billion), up 160.36 percent year on year. According to a report issued by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Chinese crude steel output increased by 12.9 percent in the January-February period this year.

As stated by the CISA, in the January-February period of the current year, the composite steel price index (CSPI) in China rose by 30.85 percent year on year to 131.36 points as of February 28. 

In the first two months, CISA-member steelmakers registered an overall sales revenue of RMB 939.67 billion ($143.2 billion), up 53.16 percent year on year.


Tags: steelmaking  fin. Reports  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Apr

Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020
01  Apr

Valin Steel’s net profit up 46% in 2020, steel output up 10%
31  Mar

Shandong Steel’s net profit up 24.8 percent in 2020
30  Mar

Nanjing Steel’s net profit increases by 9.2 percent in 2020
30  Mar

Masteel’s net profit up 75.74% in 2020, crude steel output up 5.7%