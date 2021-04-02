CISA members’ gross profits up 160.36 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 02 April 2021 14:31:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period of the current year, Chinese steelmakers which are members of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) posted an aggregate gross profit of RMB 39.702 billion ($6.1 billion), up 160.36 percent year on year. According to a report issued by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Chinese crude steel output increased by 12.9 percent in the January-February period this year.

As stated by the CISA, in the January-February period of the current year, the composite steel price index (CSPI) in China rose by 30.85 percent year on year to 131.36 points as of February 28.

In the first two months, CISA-member steelmakers registered an overall sales revenue of RMB 939.67 billion ($143.2 billion), up 53.16 percent year on year.