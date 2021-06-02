CISA members’ gross profit up 293 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:42:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

n the January-April period of the current year, Chinese steelmakers which are members of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) posted an aggregate gross profit of RMB 123.9 billion ($19.4 billion), up 293 percent year on year.

According to a report issued by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Chinese crude steel output increased by 15.8 percent in the January-April period this year.

As stated by the CISA, in the January-April period of the current year the composite steel price index (CSPI) in China rose by 54.09 percent year on year to 148.88 points as of April 30.

In the first four months, CISA-member steelmakers registered an overall sales revenue of RMB 2.183 trillion ($0.34 trillion), up 55.5 percent year on year.