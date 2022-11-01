CISA: Gross profits of Chinese steelmakers down 71.34% in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 10:38:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period of the current year, the average aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - amounted to RMB 92.8 billion ($12.9 billion), down 71.34 percent year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Meanwhile, all CISA member steel enterprises posted an overall operating revenue of RMB 4.8667 trillion ($0.676 trillion), down 9.27 percent year on year, while their operating costs amounted to RMB 4.5261 trillion ($0.629 trillion), down 4.69 percent year on year, with costs decreasing at a slower rate than operating revenues.