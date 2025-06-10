ÇİB: Turkey will be indirectly affected by Trump’s tariff increase

Commenting on the US administration’s decision to increase tariffs on steel imports to 50 percent, Adnan Aslan, president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB), said that the increase would have an indirect impact on the Turkish steel industry, which has already been unable to take an active part in the US market for a long time due to existing tariffs.

Noting that producers unable to export to the US may shift their focus to Turkey’s traditional markets or even to Turkey itself, Mr. Aslan stated that products from subsidized producers in countries such as China, India, Iran and North African countries could increase competition and alter market dynamics.

He also emphasized that other countries may take retaliatory measures in response to the US protectionist policies.